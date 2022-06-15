12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Evoke Pharma EVOK shares rose 49.8% to $3.06 during Wednesday's regular session. Evoke Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 39.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 849.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA stock moved upwards by 23.6% to $0.23. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.7 million shares, making up 1419.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock increased by 23.26% to $0.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.9 million, which is 2094.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

OptiNose OPTN stock increased by 20.56% to $3.4. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 548.8K shares, making up 210.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.1 million.

Mainz Biomed MYNZ shares rose 18.74% to $10.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.7 million.

Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock increased by 17.75% to $0.82. As of 13:30 EST, Accelerate Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 108.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.

Losers

180 Life Sciences ATNF stock fell 34.3% to $0.88 during Wednesday's regular session. 180 Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 273.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.

Aditxt ADTX stock decreased by 23.16% to $0.19. Trading volume for Aditxt's stock is 2.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 392.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Hillstream BioPharma HILS shares decreased by 15.61% to $1.19. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 731.0K shares, making up 58.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Geovax Labs GOVX stock decreased by 15.5% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 11.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock fell 14.97% to $0.39. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 117.4% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Cosmos Holdings COSM shares fell 13.93% to $0.6. As of 13:30 EST, Cosmos Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 177.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

