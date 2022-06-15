12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares rose 11.83% to $4.63. Terran Orbital's stock is trading at a volume of 216.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.6 million. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares rose 11.56% to $11.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.1 million.

Losers

Quhuo QH stock declined by 8.14% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

