12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 2:59 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sidus Space SIDU stock increased by 91.4% to $2.76 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Sidus Space's stock is 60.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3439.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC shares rose 54.37% to $21.15. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.1 million shares, making up 334.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $293.5 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN stock moved upwards by 27.4% to $3.04. Heliogen's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 218.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $575.8 million.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP shares rose 20.57% to $2.31. The current volume of 7.0 million shares is 352.5% of Wheels Up Experience's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $569.2 million.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP shares rose 11.83% to $4.63. Terran Orbital's stock is trading at a volume of 216.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $635.6 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares rose 11.56% to $11.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.1 million.

Losers

  • ShiftPixy PIXY shares declined by 18.4% to $0.29 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 51.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • 374Water SCWO shares declined by 16.6% to $2.67. Trading volume for 374Water's stock is 199.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 1491.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.1 million.
  • Planet Labs PL stock declined by 16.22% to $4.32. As of 13:30 EST, Planet Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9 million, which is 339.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY stock declined by 9.65% to $1.99. As of 13:30 EST, BlackSky Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.6 million.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock declined by 9.01% to $0.44. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 157.5% of Fast Radius's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
  • Quhuo QH stock declined by 8.14% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

