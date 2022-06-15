ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 15, 2022 2:59 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Ribbon Comms RBBN stock moved upwards by 25.7% to $3.33 during Wednesday's regular session. Ribbon Comms's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 674.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $499.9 million.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE shares rose 17.46% to $4.91. As of 13:30 EST, Charge Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 196.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $948.0 million.
  • Color Star Technology CSCW stock moved upwards by 16.08% to $0.13. Trading volume for Color Star Technology's stock is 34.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 343.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Blackboxstocks BLBX shares rose 15.31% to $1.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 148.3K shares, making up 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
  • Focus Universal FCUV shares rose 13.74% to $12.58. Focus Universal's stock is trading at a volume of 67.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 83.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $549.7 million.
  • Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock moved upwards by 12.05% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • GreenBox POS GBOX stock decreased by 20.3% to $1.3 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, GreenBox POS's stock is trading at a volume of 800.8K, which is 202.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.7 million.
  • Tuya TUYA shares decreased by 18.42% to $2.42. Trading volume for Tuya's stock is 2.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 125.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • IronNet IRNT shares decreased by 14.91% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 923.5K, which is 52.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 12.85% to $1.56. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 295.2K shares, making up 12.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
  • Cepton CPTN stock decreased by 12.5% to $1.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 832.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.1 million.
  • Oblong OBLG stock fell 11.66% to $0.27. Trading volume for Oblong's stock is 504.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 265.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers