12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Ribbon Comms RBBN stock moved upwards by 25.7% to $3.33 during Wednesday's regular session. Ribbon Comms's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 674.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $499.9 million.

Charge Enterprises CRGE shares rose 17.46% to $4.91. As of 13:30 EST, Charge Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 196.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $948.0 million.

Color Star Technology CSCW stock moved upwards by 16.08% to $0.13. Trading volume for Color Star Technology's stock is 34.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 343.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

Blackboxstocks BLBX shares rose 15.31% to $1.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 148.3K shares, making up 15.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

Focus Universal FCUV shares rose 13.74% to $12.58. Focus Universal's stock is trading at a volume of 67.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 83.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $549.7 million.

Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock moved upwards by 12.05% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

GreenBox POS GBOX stock decreased by 20.3% to $1.3 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, GreenBox POS's stock is trading at a volume of 800.8K, which is 202.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.7 million.

Tuya TUYA shares decreased by 18.42% to $2.42. Trading volume for Tuya's stock is 2.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 125.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

IronNet IRNT shares decreased by 14.91% to $2.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 923.5K, which is 52.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 12.85% to $1.56. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 295.2K shares, making up 12.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.

Cepton CPTN stock decreased by 12.5% to $1.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares, making up 832.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $194.1 million.

Oblong OBLG stock fell 11.66% to $0.27. Trading volume for Oblong's stock is 504.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 265.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

