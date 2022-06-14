12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Boxed BOXD shares moved upwards by 26.9% to $1.79 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 372.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.2 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased by 4.98% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.

XpresSpa Group XSPA stock rose 4.96% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million.

Vacasa VCSA stock moved upwards by 4.9% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $597.3 million.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock increased by 4.89% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.9 million.

Yunhong CTI CTIB stock moved upwards by 4.88% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Losers

Cooper-Standard Holdings CPS stock fell 22.8% to $3.9 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock decreased by 6.74% to $2.08. This security traded at a volume of 11.7 million shares come close, making up 927.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares decreased by 5.52% to $0.16. Trading volume for this security closed at 318.5K, accounting for 34.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

Singing Machine Co MICS stock fell 5.29% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Elite Education Group Intl EEIQ stock fell 5.04% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ stock declined by 4.0% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.8 million.

