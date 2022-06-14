ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 14, 2022 8:09 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Clovis Oncology CLVS stock increased by 32.8% to $0.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.8 million.
  • Soleno Therapeutics SLNO stock rose 32.49% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares increased by 16.07% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM stock rose 9.58% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
  • Pear Therapeutics PEAR shares moved upwards by 8.85% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.6 million.
  • GBS GBS shares rose 8.71% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Losers

  • Outset Medical OM stock fell 26.4% to $15.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $717.8 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock declined by 18.37% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock fell 12.6% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • DBV Technologies DBVT shares decreased by 10.78% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $228.0 million.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics CALT stock fell 9.43% to $16.75. The company's market cap stands at $445.3 million.
  • Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock declined by 8.83% to $13.64. The company's market cap stands at $844.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

