12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 15.1% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.4 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM stock rose 13.62% to $14.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $58.0 million. PolarityTE PTE stock declined by 4.91% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

