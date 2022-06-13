10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Arcimoto FUV stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $3.95 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 666.7K, which is 81.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.1 million.

Gravitas Education GEHI shares rose 8.47% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares moved upwards by 8.46% to $1.41. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 352.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 32.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.

Kidpik PIK shares increased by 8.11% to $1.68. Trading volume for Kidpik's stock is 323.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 5.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

Losers

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares decreased by 63.3% to $0.19 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.9 million, which is 1037.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Drive Shack DS stock fell 24.04% to $1.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 355.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.0 million.

Volta VLTA stock declined by 22.71% to $1.71. As of 13:30 EST, Volta's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million, which is 156.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.2 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares declined by 21.41% to $0.39. Trading volume for Future FinTech Gr's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 210.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.

Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares fell 19.51% to $0.67. Nova Lifestyle's stock is trading at a volume of 83.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 173.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 18.26% to $11.57. As of 13:30 EST, Lulus Fashion Lounge's stock is trading at a volume of 629.2K, which is 295.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.4 million.

