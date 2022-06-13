ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 13, 2022 1:37 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock increased by 106.0% to $13.64 during Monday's regular session. Day One Biopharmaceutical's stock is trading at a volume of 41.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 14245.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.4 million.
  • Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock increased by 71.4% to $1.32. Hillstream BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 49.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 17225.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
  • OptiNose OPTN shares rose 41.07% to $2.61. As of 13:30 EST, OptiNose's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 1338.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $215.7 million.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO shares moved upwards by 31.47% to $2.31. Trading volume for Ekso Bionics Holdings's stock is 21.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 53309.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • bluebird bio BLUE stock rose 27.13% to $4.74. The current volume of 53.1 million shares is 2081.0% of bluebird bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $338.8 million.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares increased by 13.95% to $1.03. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 2218.3% of ABVC BioPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.

Losers

  • Clene CLNN shares fell 25.9% to $3.06 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 388.2K shares is 289.2% of Clene's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.2 million.
  • Biophytis BPTS shares declined by 25.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • Caribou Biosciences CRBU stock decreased by 24.93% to $5.21. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 166.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $316.2 million.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock fell 22.49% to $0.51. As of 13:30 EST, Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 372.9K, which is 186.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Quotient QTNT stock decreased by 22.46% to $0.36. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 920.3K, which is 145.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
  • Gelesis Holdings GLS shares fell 20.99% to $1.77. As of 13:30 EST, Gelesis Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 165.1K, which is 108.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

