12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock increased by 106.0% to $13.64 during Monday's regular session. Day One Biopharmaceutical's stock is trading at a volume of 41.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 14245.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.4 million.

Losers

Clene CLNN shares fell 25.9% to $3.06 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 388.2K shares is 289.2% of Clene's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.2 million.

Gelesis Holdings GLS shares fell 20.99% to $1.77. As of 13:30 EST, Gelesis Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 165.1K, which is 108.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.1 million.

