12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN stock moved upwards by 82.8% to $12.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $749.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 82.8% to $12.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $749.1 million. Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock increased by 77.89% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

stock increased by 77.89% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million. Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock rose 26.7% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

stock rose 26.7% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million. ABVC BioPharma ABVC stock rose 25.56% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million.

stock rose 25.56% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $36.5 million. LENSAR LNSR stock increased by 20.12% to $7.76. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.

stock increased by 20.12% to $7.76. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT shares increased by 19.07% to $7.59. The company's market cap stands at $245.1 million.

Losers

BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares declined by 20.1% to $0.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

shares declined by 20.1% to $0.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. Valneva VALN shares declined by 18.3% to $16.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $879.5 million.

shares declined by 18.3% to $16.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $879.5 million. DBV Technologies DBVT stock fell 16.31% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $254.5 million.

stock fell 16.31% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $254.5 million. Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT stock fell 15.98% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.0 million.

stock fell 15.98% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.0 million. Alpha Tau Medical DRTS stock declined by 15.12% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.5 million.

stock declined by 15.12% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.5 million. Sesen Bio SESN shares declined by 14.99% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $123.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.