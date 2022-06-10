ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 5:48 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • bluebird bio BLUE shares rose 53.4% to $6.12 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.0 million, accounting for 206.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $437.2 million.
  • Aileron Therapeutics ALRN stock moved upwards by 27.46% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
  • ABVC BioPharma ABVC shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares increased by 10.22% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences NERV stock rose 8.2% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $65.2 million.

Losers

  • Alpha Tau Medical DRTS stock decreased by 15.1% to $8.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $561.5 million.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV stock decreased by 11.96% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP shares fell 7.43% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares fell 7.15% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • ViewRay VRAY shares declined by 6.82% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $469.1 million.
  • Zosano Pharma ZSAN shares fell 6.75% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

