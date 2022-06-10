11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Quanergy Systems QNGY stock rose 33.2% to $0.61 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Quanergy Systems's stock is 26.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4103.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.

stock rose 33.2% to $0.61 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Quanergy Systems's stock is 26.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 4103.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million. Borqs Technologies BRQS shares moved upwards by 21.16% to $0.21. The current volume of 71.3 million shares is 180.5% of Borqs Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 21.16% to $0.21. The current volume of 71.3 million shares is 180.5% of Borqs Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS shares rose 11.61% to $1.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 70.1 million shares, making up 1050.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million.

shares rose 11.61% to $1.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 70.1 million shares, making up 1050.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million. Ipsidy AUID stock moved upwards by 7.79% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $86.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.79% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $86.9 million. Sono-Tek SOTK stock increased by 6.22% to $6.48. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.

Losers

Dave DAVE stock fell 25.7% to $0.93 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Dave's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 307.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.6 million.

stock fell 25.7% to $0.93 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Dave's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 307.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.6 million. DocuSign DOCU shares decreased by 24.58% to $65.89. Trading volume for DocuSign's stock is 32.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 572.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 24.58% to $65.89. Trading volume for DocuSign's stock is 32.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 572.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Comtech Telecom CMTL stock decreased by 23.22% to $9.46. Comtech Telecom's stock is trading at a volume of 284.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 218.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 23.22% to $9.46. Comtech Telecom's stock is trading at a volume of 284.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 218.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $250.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Applied Blockchain APLD shares fell 19.28% to $2.79. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 271.0K, which is 105.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.2 million.

shares fell 19.28% to $2.79. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 271.0K, which is 105.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.2 million. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock declined by 14.24% to $4.52. The current volume of 511.5K shares is 76.2% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.6 million.

stock declined by 14.24% to $4.52. The current volume of 511.5K shares is 76.2% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.6 million. SoundHound AI SOUN stock decreased by 13.7% to $3.62. As of 13:30 EST, SoundHound AI's stock is trading at a volume of 737.4K, which is 27.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $711.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.