ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 3:06 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cogent Biosciences COGT shares increased by 76.6% to $8.76 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cogent Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 95.1 million, which is 28007.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.3 million.
  • Alpha Tau Medical DRTS stock rose 57.61% to $10.86. The current volume of 990.7K shares is 196.6% of Alpha Tau Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $743.7 million.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares rose 17.3% to $0.61. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.5 million shares, making up 2068.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Bright Green BGXX shares increased by 15.57% to $2.59. As of 13:30 EST, Bright Green's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 89.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.7 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock rose 15.05% to $1.3. Trading volume for Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is 269.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 392.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares rose 12.21% to $0.45. Trading volume for Scopus BioPharma's stock is 128.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 45.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Losers

  • Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC shares fell 43.0% to $4.62 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 819.9% of Fulcrum Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $188.5 million.
  • Caribou Biosciences CRBU shares declined by 31.16% to $6.0. Caribou Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 430.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.4 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock declined by 27.78% to $1.18. Trading volume for Bluejay Diagnostics's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 234.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • Cosmos Holdings COSM shares decreased by 23.95% to $0.57. Cosmos Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 380.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 43.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Axcella Health AXLA shares decreased by 23.73% to $2.09. As of 13:30 EST, Axcella Health's stock is trading at a volume of 118.9K, which is 157.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million.
  • Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares declined by 22.89% to $1.74. Cardiff Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 204.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers