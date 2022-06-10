12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cogent Biosciences COGT shares increased by 76.6% to $8.76 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cogent Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 95.1 million, which is 28007.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.3 million.

shares increased by 76.6% to $8.76 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cogent Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 95.1 million, which is 28007.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.3 million. Alpha Tau Medical DRTS stock rose 57.61% to $10.86. The current volume of 990.7K shares is 196.6% of Alpha Tau Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $743.7 million.

stock rose 57.61% to $10.86. The current volume of 990.7K shares is 196.6% of Alpha Tau Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $743.7 million. BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares rose 17.3% to $0.61. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.5 million shares, making up 2068.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

shares rose 17.3% to $0.61. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.5 million shares, making up 2068.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Bright Green BGXX shares increased by 15.57% to $2.59. As of 13:30 EST, Bright Green's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 89.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.7 million.

shares increased by 15.57% to $2.59. As of 13:30 EST, Bright Green's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 89.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.7 million. Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock rose 15.05% to $1.3. Trading volume for Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is 269.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 392.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

stock rose 15.05% to $1.3. Trading volume for Aridis Pharmaceuticals's stock is 269.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 392.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million. Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares rose 12.21% to $0.45. Trading volume for Scopus BioPharma's stock is 128.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 45.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Losers

Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC shares fell 43.0% to $4.62 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 819.9% of Fulcrum Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $188.5 million.

shares fell 43.0% to $4.62 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 6.1 million shares is 819.9% of Fulcrum Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $188.5 million. Caribou Biosciences CRBU shares declined by 31.16% to $6.0. Caribou Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 430.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.4 million.

shares declined by 31.16% to $6.0. Caribou Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 430.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $364.4 million. Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock declined by 27.78% to $1.18. Trading volume for Bluejay Diagnostics's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 234.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

stock declined by 27.78% to $1.18. Trading volume for Bluejay Diagnostics's stock is 2.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 234.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million. Cosmos Holdings COSM shares decreased by 23.95% to $0.57. Cosmos Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 380.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 43.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

shares decreased by 23.95% to $0.57. Cosmos Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 380.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 43.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million. Axcella Health AXLA shares decreased by 23.73% to $2.09. As of 13:30 EST, Axcella Health's stock is trading at a volume of 118.9K, which is 157.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million.

shares decreased by 23.73% to $2.09. As of 13:30 EST, Axcella Health's stock is trading at a volume of 118.9K, which is 157.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million. Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares declined by 22.89% to $1.74. Cardiff Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 204.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.