12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares increased by 31.2% to $1.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.

shares increased by 31.2% to $1.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million. BioSig Technologies BSGM shares rose 19.22% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.

shares rose 19.22% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million. Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares moved upwards by 16.43% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 16.43% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million. Forte Biosciences FBRX shares rose 14.28% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

shares rose 14.28% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million. Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock increased by 13.11% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

stock increased by 13.11% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares rose 12.74% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Losers

DBV Technologies DBVT stock decreased by 14.8% to $2.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.2 million.

stock decreased by 14.8% to $2.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.2 million. Caribou Biosciences CRBU stock declined by 12.85% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $461.3 million.

stock declined by 12.85% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $461.3 million. Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock fell 10.21% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.

stock fell 10.21% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million. CTI BioPharma CTIC shares decreased by 9.71% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $598.2 million.

shares decreased by 9.71% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $598.2 million. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 9.42% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

shares declined by 9.42% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million. Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock fell 8.44% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.