12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 8:20 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares increased by 31.2% to $1.12 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM shares rose 19.22% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL shares moved upwards by 16.43% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
  • Forte Biosciences FBRX shares rose 14.28% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock increased by 13.11% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares rose 12.74% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

Losers

  • DBV Technologies DBVT stock decreased by 14.8% to $2.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.2 million.
  • Caribou Biosciences CRBU stock declined by 12.85% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $461.3 million.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock fell 10.21% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • CTI BioPharma CTIC shares decreased by 9.71% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $598.2 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 9.42% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock fell 8.44% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers