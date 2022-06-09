12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares rose 9.4% to $0.81 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

PolarityTE PTE stock rose 8.98% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock increased by 7.9% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.

BeyondSpring BYSI shares rose 5.84% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.

Abeona Therapeutics ABEO stock rose 5.58% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.

stock rose 5.58% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million. Precision BioSciences DTIL shares rose 5.51% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $95.1 million.

Losers

Cidara Therapeutics CDTX shares decreased by 6.8% to $0.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

Illumina ILMN shares declined by 6.45% to $210.0. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.9K shares, which is 6.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 billion.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock decreased by 5.56% to $0.41. At the close, Kiora Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 72.1K shares. This is 18.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Finch Therapeutics Group FNCH shares fell 5.31% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.4 million.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares fell 5.01% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock declined by 4.92% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.