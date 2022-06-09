ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 6:02 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • iSun ISUN stock increased by 9.3% to $3.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.0 million.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN shares increased by 5.33% to $22.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $434.1 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock increased by 4.91% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock rose 4.82% to $5.21. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY shares moved upwards by 4.43% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $493.4 million.
  • BEST BEST shares increased by 3.77% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $85.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Quhuo QH shares fell 15.2% to $0.41 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • View VIEW stock fell 8.21% to $2.35. View's trading volume hit 1.3 million shares by close, accounting for 48.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.1 million.
  • JanOne JAN shares decreased by 4.51% to $3.6. At the close, JanOne's trading volume reached 3.0 million shares. This is 151.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • Beam Glb BEEM shares fell 4.47% to $18.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.3 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI stock declined by 4.0% to $2.64. This security traded at a volume of 13.8 million shares come close, making up 702.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock declined by 3.95% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

