ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock rose 35.4% to $0.33 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares rose 26.35% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
  • Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares rose 15.66% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.4 million.
  • Lannett LCI shares rose 11.57% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
  • Celularity CELU stock rose 10.03% to $7.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares increased by 8.9% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.

Losers

  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock declined by 7.8% to $0.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock decreased by 6.52% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
  • Exicure XCUR stock fell 6.5% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Calithera Biosciences CALA shares declined by 6.5% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI shares decreased by 6.21% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
  • Palisade Bio PALI stock decreased by 5.76% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers