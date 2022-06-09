12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock rose 35.4% to $0.33 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares rose 26.35% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $32.8 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares rose 15.66% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.4 million.
- Lannett LCI shares rose 11.57% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
- Celularity CELU stock rose 10.03% to $7.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares increased by 8.9% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
Losers
- Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock declined by 7.8% to $0.47 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock decreased by 6.52% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- Exicure XCUR stock fell 6.5% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Calithera Biosciences CALA shares declined by 6.5% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI shares decreased by 6.21% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
- Palisade Bio PALI stock decreased by 5.76% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
