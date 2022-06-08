ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 5:57 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • SeaChange International SEAC stock increased by 7.0% to $0.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 302.6K shares come close, making up 11.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
  • UTime UTME shares moved upwards by 6.84% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
  • Couchbase BASE stock increased by 6.0% to $15.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • UserTesting USER stock increased by 4.98% to $6.32. The company's market cap stands at $902.9 million.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH shares moved upwards by 4.89% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $52.5 million.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD stock rose 4.77% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.6 million.

Losers

  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock declined by 6.4% to $2.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, HeartCore Enterprises's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 480.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
  • EverCommerce EVCM stock declined by 6.15% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock fell 5.01% to $5.89. The company's market cap stands at $276.6 million.
  • Viasat VSAT stock decreased by 5.0% to $35.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares decreased by 4.29% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG stock declined by 4.15% to $6.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers