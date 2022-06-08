Why Houston American Energy Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of small-cap penny stock Houston American Energy Corporation HUSA are trading higher by 13.46% at $8.01. The stock has seen retail investor interest on social media as small-cap energy stocks gain amid volatility in oil prices.

Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns.

Houston American Energy is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil properties.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Houston American Energy has a 52-week high of $16.61 and a 52-week low of $1.07.