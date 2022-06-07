Why Exxon Mobil Looks Set For All-Time Highs As Gas Prices Soar

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM was shooting up more than 4% higher on Tuesday after two analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

The energy sector has enjoyed a bull market recently while the general markets have experienced a great deal of volatility, with the S&P entering into a bear market in mid-March, when the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) crossed below the 200-day SMA.

As the old adage goes “there’s always a bull market somewhere” and the gas and oil sectors have experienced a long-term push due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prompted numerous countries to ban the import of Russian oil. The geopolitical tensions have caused pain at the pumps, where gasoline prices have reached record highs heading into summer.

On Monday, a gallon of gas averaged $4.86 in the U.S. and the seasonally strong demand for gas during warmer months, as people look to travel, means costs could rise further.

The news may be welcomed by traders and investors who are participating in energy stocks and on Tuesday, Exxon looked to be headed for a new all-time high.

The Exxon Chart: On Tuesday, Exxon was trading just $2 from its all-time high of $104.61, which was printed in June and July of 2014. The stock was also working its way up to the top ascending trendline of a rising channel pattern, which Exxon has been trading in since May 12.