12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares moved upwards by 77.3% to $0.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Kiromic BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 40.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 19088.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX shares increased by 35.09% to $0.96. The current volume of 9.9 million shares is 1547.7% of Accelerate Diagnostics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million.

CytoSorbents CTSO shares increased by 31.07% to $2.49. Trading volume for CytoSorbents's stock is 416.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 191.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.4 million.

Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock moved upwards by 30.79% to $56.45. As of 13:30 EST, Mirati Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million, which is 630.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

Sio Gene Therapies SIOX stock increased by 27.39% to $0.44. Sio Gene Therapies's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 768.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.

Akouos AKUS shares increased by 27.0% to $3.95. Trading volume for Akouos's stock is 93.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 65.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $136.7 million.

Losers

AN2 Therapeutics ANTX stock fell 27.5% to $9.57 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $185.7 million.

Owlet OWLT shares fell 24.11% to $2.55. The current volume of 768.7K shares is 246.5% of Owlet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.3 million.

MoonLake MLTX shares decreased by 22.99% to $6.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 158.1K, which is 86.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.5 million.

Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares declined by 20.7% to $3.31. The current volume of 418.3K shares is 125.9% of Science 37 Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.5 million.

Pardes Biosciences PRDS stock declined by 18.14% to $4.65. Pardes Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 96.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 35.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.7 million.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock fell 16.51% to $0.48. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 294.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

