12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares increased by 151.7% to $0.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

AnaptysBio ANAB stock moved upwards by 10.99% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $620.0 million.

Global Cord Blood CO stock moved upwards by 9.97% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $455.8 million.

First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares rose 9.83% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares rose 9.59% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.4 million.

Calyxt CLXT shares moved upwards by 8.12% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

Losers

Genfit GNFT shares decreased by 13.3% to $3.46 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.3 million.

INVO Bioscience INVO shares declined by 9.05% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares decreased by 8.98% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $155.6 million.

Eledon Pharma ELDN stock decreased by 8.17% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.

Yumanity Therapeutics YMTX stock decreased by 7.54% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock decreased by 7.32% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

