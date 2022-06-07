ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares increased by 151.7% to $0.7 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.
  • AnaptysBio ANAB stock moved upwards by 10.99% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $620.0 million.
  • Global Cord Blood CO stock moved upwards by 9.97% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $455.8 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares rose 9.83% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares rose 9.59% to $3.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.4 million.
  • Calyxt CLXT shares moved upwards by 8.12% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

Losers

  • Genfit GNFT shares decreased by 13.3% to $3.46 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.3 million.
  • INVO Bioscience INVO shares declined by 9.05% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares decreased by 8.98% to $2.94. The company's market cap stands at $155.6 million.
  • Eledon Pharma ELDN stock decreased by 8.17% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics YMTX stock decreased by 7.54% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock decreased by 7.32% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

