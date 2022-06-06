12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vaxxinity VAXX stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $3.56 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $448.5 million.

Delcath Systems DCTH shares increased by 9.77% to $4.94. Trading volume for this security closed at 97.8K, accounting for 386.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.0 million.

Adicet Bio ACET shares increased by 8.38% to $13.29. The company's market cap stands at $531.5 million.

First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock increased by 6.72% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX shares rose 6.27% to $7.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Zosano Pharma ZSAN stock rose 6.17% to $0.6. This security traded at a volume of 132.4K shares come close, making up 1.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

Losers

Aditxt ADTX shares fell 9.9% to $0.26 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Biodesix BDSX shares decreased by 7.8% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares fell 6.68% to $0.53. At the close, Quoin Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 5.0 million shares. This is 798.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

SCWorx WORX stock declined by 6.05% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Athersys ATHX shares decreased by 5.22% to $0.29. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 397.9K shares, which is 8.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.0 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares decreased by 4.9% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

