12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 35.9% to $1.25 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0 million shares, which is 594.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

stock increased by 35.9% to $1.25 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.0 million shares, which is 594.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million. AeroClean Technologies AERC shares increased by 12.84% to $5.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.6 million shares, which is 3014.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.

shares increased by 12.84% to $5.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.6 million shares, which is 3014.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million. SQL Technologies SKYX shares moved upwards by 9.7% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $209.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.7% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $209.9 million. Applied UV AUVI shares increased by 7.2% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

shares increased by 7.2% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB shares moved upwards by 5.49% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

shares moved upwards by 5.49% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. Renovare Environmental RENO shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Losers

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares declined by 4.6% to $0.85 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

shares declined by 4.6% to $0.85 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million. Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock fell 4.04% to $7.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.

stock fell 4.04% to $7.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million. Globus Maritime GLBS stock fell 3.77% to $2.3. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 380.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock fell 3.77% to $2.3. This security traded at a volume of 1.0 million shares come close, making up 380.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Team TISI shares decreased by 3.28% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.

shares decreased by 3.28% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million. Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock declined by 3.27% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.

stock declined by 3.27% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million. JanOne JAN stock decreased by 2.8% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.