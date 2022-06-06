ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 2:10 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock rose 73.2% to $4.11 during Monday's regular session. AeroClean Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 35.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 23315.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.9 million.
  • DiDi Global DIDI shares increased by 38.37% to $2.56. The current volume of 223.8 million shares is 380.8% of DiDi Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock rose 25.64% to $2.94. As of 13:30 EST, Pineapple Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 9438.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • View VIEW shares rose 23.95% to $1.78. Trading volume for View's stock is 4.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 134.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • FTC Solar FTCI shares moved upwards by 21.78% to $4.83. The current volume of 5.9 million shares is 489.5% of FTC Solar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $482.5 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ATIF stock rose 19.68% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

Losers

  • SQL Technologies SKYX stock declined by 27.6% to $2.6 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 204.3K shares is 176.8% of SQL Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.9 million.
  • Heliogen HLGN shares declined by 27.19% to $3.16. The current volume of 866.5K shares is 129.5% of Heliogen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $597.6 million.
  • SES AI SES shares decreased by 18.92% to $4.93. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 210.3% of SES AI's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock declined by 17.78% to $4.07. The current volume of 551.5K shares is 189.0% of Virgin Orbit Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock fell 15.44% to $13.48. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 173.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Joby Aviation JOBY shares fell 12.51% to $5.18. The current volume of 7.1 million shares is 106.6% of Joby Aviation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

