12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock increased by 26.0% to $8.58 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 310.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

SoundHound AI SOUN shares declined by 38.7% to $4.87 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, SoundHound AI's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 53.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $954.9 million.

Oblong OBLG stock fell 16.69% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 463.6K, which is 361.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

