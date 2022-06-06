ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 2:10 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock increased by 26.0% to $8.58 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 310.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Quantum Computing QUBT stock increased by 17.36% to $2.94. As of 13:30 EST, Quantum Computing's stock is trading at a volume of 628.8K, which is 282.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.7 million.
  • Neonode NEON shares rose 17.0% to $8.63. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 136.4K shares, making up 230.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.2 million.
  • MMTEC MTC shares increased by 14.23% to $0.44. Trading volume for MMTEC's stock is 149.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
  • Agora API stock increased by 13.07% to $6.66. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 101.0% of Agora's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $771.6 million.
  • AudioEye AEYE shares increased by 12.77% to $4.59. The current volume of 130.0K shares is 315.9% of AudioEye's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.

Losers

  • SoundHound AI SOUN shares declined by 38.7% to $4.87 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, SoundHound AI's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 53.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $954.9 million.
  • AEye LIDR shares decreased by 32.17% to $3.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 270.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $607.3 million.
  • Dave DAVE stock fell 22.62% to $1.54. As of 13:30 EST, Dave's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 221.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $572.8 million.
  • Embark Technology EMBK stock decreased by 19.31% to $0.99. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 6.3 million, which is 298.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $447.0 million.
  • Evolv Technologies EVLV shares decreased by 17.15% to $2.88. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 656.5K, which is 61.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $412.2 million.
  • Oblong OBLG stock fell 16.69% to $0.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 463.6K, which is 361.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

