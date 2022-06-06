ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 8:34 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock moved upwards by 15.2% to $1.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $390.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Youdao DAO stock moved upwards by 14.95% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $677.7 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock increased by 12.59% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $475.3 million.
  • Li Auto LI stock moved upwards by 8.62% to $28.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 billion.
  • Tuniu TOUR stock moved upwards by 8.4% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
  • Lovesac LOVE shares increased by 7.95% to $39.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.5 million.

Losers

  • AYRO AYRO stock declined by 9.7% to $0.93 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • Vera Bradley VRA shares decreased by 6.83% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.7 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares fell 5.91% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.2 million.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares declined by 5.5% to $9.28. The company's market cap stands at $146.4 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares declined by 4.62% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.
  • Laureate Education LAUR shares fell 4.49% to $12.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

