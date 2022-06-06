12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock moved upwards by 15.2% to $1.52 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $390.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Youdao DAO stock moved upwards by 14.95% to $5.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $677.7 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock increased by 12.59% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $475.3 million.

Li Auto LI stock moved upwards by 8.62% to $28.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 billion.

Tuniu TOUR stock moved upwards by 8.4% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.

Lovesac LOVE shares increased by 7.95% to $39.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $593.5 million.

Losers

AYRO AYRO stock declined by 9.7% to $0.93 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.

Vera Bradley VRA shares decreased by 6.83% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.7 million.

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares fell 5.91% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.2 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB shares declined by 5.5% to $9.28. The company's market cap stands at $146.4 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares declined by 4.62% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.

Laureate Education LAUR shares fell 4.49% to $12.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

