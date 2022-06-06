12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares increased by 41.8% to $0.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Yumanity Therapeutics YMTX shares rose 40.84% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock rose 17.39% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.

Curis CRIS shares increased by 15.95% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM stock rose 10.16% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Sotera Health SHC shares rose 9.25% to $23.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.

Losers

Acer Therapeutics ACER stock declined by 19.0% to $2.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.

SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares declined by 17.85% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million.

CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP shares declined by 8.18% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

PolarityTE PTE stock declined by 6.25% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Bright Green BGXX shares fell 6.25% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.3 million.

Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares fell 6.05% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.

