12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 8:34 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX shares increased by 41.8% to $0.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics YMTX shares rose 40.84% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX stock rose 17.39% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
  • Curis CRIS shares increased by 15.95% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals BLCM stock rose 10.16% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
  • Sotera Health SHC shares rose 9.25% to $23.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion.

Losers

  • Acer Therapeutics ACER stock declined by 19.0% to $2.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares declined by 17.85% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP shares declined by 8.18% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • PolarityTE PTE stock declined by 6.25% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • Bright Green BGXX shares fell 6.25% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.3 million.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares fell 6.05% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

