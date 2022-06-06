ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 8:33 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • DiDi Global DIDI shares rose 58.9% to $2.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock rose 24.63% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.
  • Array Technologies ARRY shares rose 19.47% to $13.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • FTC Solar FTCI stock increased by 15.86% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $459.1 million.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock rose 15.23% to $17.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Sunrun RUN shares moved upwards by 14.14% to $30.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

Losers

  • Sigma Additive SASI shares decreased by 11.3% to $1.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares fell 7.88% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Fuel Tech FTEK shares decreased by 4.48% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 4.44% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares fell 4.34% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Yellow YELL shares decreased by 4.29% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

