12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

DiDi Global DIDI shares rose 58.9% to $2.94 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 billion.

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock rose 24.63% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 billion.

Array Technologies ARRY shares rose 19.47% to $13.74. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

FTC Solar FTCI stock increased by 15.86% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $459.1 million.

Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS stock rose 15.23% to $17.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Sunrun RUN shares moved upwards by 14.14% to $30.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.

Losers

Sigma Additive SASI shares decreased by 11.3% to $1.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

Energy Focus EFOI shares fell 7.88% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Fuel Tech FTEK shares decreased by 4.48% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.

Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 4.44% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares fell 4.34% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Yellow YELL shares decreased by 4.29% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.