12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock increased by 7.1% to $4.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 5.81% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • LiqTech International LIQT stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
  • BEST BEST stock moved upwards by 4.67% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $87.2 million.
  • Yellow YELL shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.2 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 3.24% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.

Losers

  • FTC Solar FTCI shares declined by 7.1% to $3.69 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.3 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock declined by 5.0% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.
  • WESCO International WCC shares declined by 4.05% to $133.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
  • Romeo Power RMO stock fell 4.05% to $0.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 445.9K, accounting for 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 3.4% to $14.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.1 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies AERC stock fell 2.96% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

