12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock increased by 7.1% to $4.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.4 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock moved upwards by 5.81% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

LiqTech International LIQT stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

BEST BEST stock moved upwards by 4.67% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $87.2 million.

Yellow YELL shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.2 million.

Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 3.24% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.

Losers

FTC Solar FTCI shares declined by 7.1% to $3.69 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.3 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock declined by 5.0% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.0 million.

WESCO International WCC shares declined by 4.05% to $133.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.

Romeo Power RMO stock fell 4.05% to $0.71. Trading volume for this security closed at 445.9K, accounting for 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 3.4% to $14.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.1 million.

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock fell 2.96% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.

