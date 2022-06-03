Why Rivian Shares Are Falling Following A Warning From Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading lower by 5.51% at $30.18. Weakness is possibly in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA after CEO Elon Musk reportedly said the company will need to cut around 10% of its staff and pause hiring.

Elon Musk reportedly sent an email titled “pause all hiring worldwide” to his executives and said the EV giant would need to cut about 10% of its employees. Within the email, Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about the state of the economy... Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rivian has a 52-week high of $179.47 and a 52-week low of $19.25.