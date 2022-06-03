ñol

Why Lucid Shares Are Diving Following A Warning From Tesla CEO Elon Musk

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 3, 2022 2:28 PM | 1 min read

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading lower by 6.71% at $18.63. Weakness is possibly in sympathy with Tesla Inc TSLA after CEO Elon Musk reportedly said the company will need to cut around 10% of its staff and pause hiring.

Elon Musk reportedly sent an email titled “pause all hiring worldwide” to his executives and said the EV giant would need to cut about 10% of its employees. Within the email, Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about the state of the economy... Read More

Lucid is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Lucid has a 52-week high of $57.75 and a 52-week low of $13.25.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas