12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 2:10 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Turning Point TPTX shares rose 116.6% to $74.0 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Turning Point's stock is trading at a volume of 22.4 million, which is 3412.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • Curis CRIS stock increased by 27.28% to $1.03. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares, making up 360.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $94.4 million.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX stock increased by 25.4% to $0.39. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 387.9% of Avalo Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics YMTX shares moved upwards by 24.52% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 205.1K, which is 46.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock rose 23.21% to $1.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 68.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.8 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP shares rose 22.02% to $1.75. As of 13:30 EST, Adaptimmune Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 150.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.7 million.

Losers

  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock fell 36.2% to $0.38 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 289.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Rallybio RLYB shares fell 29.41% to $9.34. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 324.6K, which is 256.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $300.1 million.
  • Novavax NVAX shares fell 22.38% to $43.45. The current volume of 15.0 million shares is 322.1% of Novavax's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Bright Green BGXX stock decreased by 20.7% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 73.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.1 million.
  • Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares fell 19.89% to $0.34. As of 13:30 EST, Minerva Neurosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 1873.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • Zosano Pharma ZSAN shares decreased by 19.03% to $0.81. As of 13:30 EST, Zosano Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 897.3K, which is 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

