12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Turning Point TPTX shares rose 116.6% to $74.0 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Turning Point's stock is trading at a volume of 22.4 million, which is 3412.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

Losers

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock fell 36.2% to $0.38 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 289.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

shares fell 19.89% to $0.34. As of 13:30 EST, Minerva Neurosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 1873.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. Zosano Pharma ZSAN shares decreased by 19.03% to $0.81. As of 13:30 EST, Zosano Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 897.3K, which is 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

