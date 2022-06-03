Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving Today

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 1.89% at $269.42. Microsoft is trading lower amid overall weakness in tech names as market indexes are trading lower on continued volatility. While nonfarm payrolls data came in higher than expected Friday, concerns over Fed rate hikes, inflation and economic health continue to weigh on stocks. Microsoft Thursday revised its fourth-quarter guidance.

The U.S. added 390,000 jobs in May, beating consensus economist estimates of 325,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, slightly missing the 3.5% level economists had projected. The labor participation rate increased 0.1% to 62.3% and remains below its 63.4% pre-pandemic rate in February 2020... Read More

See Also: Why Tesla Stock Is Falling Today

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Microsoft has a 52-week high of $349.67 and a 52-week low of $243.00.