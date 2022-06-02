Why Microsoft Stock Is Falling

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower after the company revised its fourth-quarter guidance.

Microsoft lowered its earnings per share expectations from a range of $2.28 and $2.35 to a new range of $2.24 and $2.32 versus the $2.33 analyst estimate.

The company also lowered its sales expectations from a range of $52.4 billion and $53.2 billion to a new range of $51.94 billion and $52.74 billion versus the $52.87 billion analyst estimate.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft has traded between $243 and $349.67 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down approximately 2.1% at $266.60 per share at the time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.