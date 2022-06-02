ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 8:25 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Chewy CHWY shares moved upwards by 19.7% to $28.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Secoo Holding SECO stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock increased by 6.74% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
  • Smart Share Glb EM stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $389.8 million.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL shares moved upwards by 6.44% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares moved upwards by 6.27% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

Losers

  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 12.0% to $1.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.5 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock fell 9.1% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.9 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr METX stock decreased by 9.04% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Lands' End LE shares decreased by 4.4% to $10.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Singing Machine Co MICS shares declined by 4.23% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Chico's FAS CHS stock fell 3.33% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $581.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers