12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Chewy CHWY shares moved upwards by 19.7% to $28.11 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Secoo Holding SECO stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

Waitr Hldgs WTRH stock increased by 6.74% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.

Smart Share Glb EM stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $389.8 million.

Muscle Maker GRIL shares moved upwards by 6.44% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares moved upwards by 6.27% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

Losers

Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 12.0% to $1.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.5 million.

Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock fell 9.1% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $519.9 million.

Meten Holding Gr METX stock decreased by 9.04% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Lands' End LE shares decreased by 4.4% to $10.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Singing Machine Co MICS shares declined by 4.23% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Chico's FAS CHS stock fell 3.33% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $581.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.