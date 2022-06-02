12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Immix Biopharma IMMX stock increased by 39.5% to $2.58 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.

Repare Therapeutics RPTX shares moved upwards by 26.17% to $11.04. The company's market cap stands at $462.5 million.

Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB stock increased by 13.42% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.

Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB shares moved upwards by 12.18% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $39.9 million.

PDS Biotechnology PDSB shares moved upwards by 10.24% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.3 million.

Immatics IMTX stock rose 8.6% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.9 million.

Losers

Immunic IMUX stock fell 65.6% to $2.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $61.9 million.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA shares decreased by 8.89% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $385.5 million.

Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock decreased by 7.06% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock fell 7.04% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $185.3 million.

Concert Pharma CNCE stock decreased by 5.79% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.4 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock declined by 5.72% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.