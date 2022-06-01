12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Immix Biopharma IMMX stock moved upwards by 45.4% to $2.69 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 691.8K shares, which is 33.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 45.4% to $2.69 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 691.8K shares, which is 33.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 million. Repare Therapeutics RPTX shares moved upwards by 16.57% to $10.2. At the close, Repare Therapeutics's trading volume reached 157.8K shares. This is 95.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $427.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 16.57% to $10.2. At the close, Repare Therapeutics's trading volume reached 157.8K shares. This is 95.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $427.3 million. Venus Concept VERO shares rose 10.59% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.

shares rose 10.59% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million. Biomea Fusion BMEA shares increased by 10.11% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.9 million.

shares increased by 10.11% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.9 million. Singular Genomics Sys OMIC shares increased by 9.12% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $236.4 million.

shares increased by 9.12% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $236.4 million. Vyant Bio VYNT stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $0.75. At the close, Vyant Bio's trading volume reached 1.7 million shares. This is 370.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

Losers

Omega Therapeutics OMGA stock declined by 37.8% to $1.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million.

stock declined by 37.8% to $1.25 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million. Histogen HSTO stock declined by 17.2% to $0.13. Histogen's trading volume hit 543.7K shares by close, accounting for 17.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

stock declined by 17.2% to $0.13. Histogen's trading volume hit 543.7K shares by close, accounting for 17.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock decreased by 10.96% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

stock decreased by 10.96% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million. OncoSec Medical ONCS stock declined by 10.73% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

stock declined by 10.73% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million. Sio Gene Therapies SIOX stock declined by 6.68% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

stock declined by 6.68% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. AlloVir ALVR stock declined by 6.05% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $223.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.