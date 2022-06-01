12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Credo Technology Group CRDO stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $11.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Pure Storage PSTG stock moved upwards by 9.32% to $26.25. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 29.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

UiPath PATH shares moved upwards by 7.3% to $18.06. This security traded at a volume of 640.0K shares come close, making up 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Core Scientific CORZ shares moved upwards by 6.93% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

Rekor Systems REKR stock rose 6.75% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $117.6 million.

MongoDB MDB shares increased by 5.68% to $255.55. This security traded at a volume of 455.9K shares come close, making up 29.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

C3.ai AI shares decreased by 18.7% to $15.08 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 59.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Evolv Technologies EVLV stock declined by 8.25% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.1 million.

Hewlett Packard HPE stock fell 6.41% to $14.77. At the close, Hewlett Packard's trading volume reached 704.2K shares. This is 6.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Charge Enterprises CRGE stock decreased by 5.15% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $890.0 million.

VirnetX Holding VHC stock declined by 4.17% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million.

Neonode NEON stock declined by 3.98% to $6.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.

