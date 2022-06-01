ñol

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Manchester United MANU shares increased by 10.5% to $14.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • 36KR Holdings KRKR stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares rose 6.02% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.
  • AutoWeb AUTO shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO stock increased by 5.1% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • IDT IDT stock rose 4.97% to $28.93. The company's market cap stands at $749.4 million.

 

Losers

  • JOYY YY stock fell 7.9% to $39.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Telefonica TEF shares declined by 4.33% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 billion.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock declined by 3.28% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
  • Stran & Co STRN shares declined by 2.78% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
  • AMC Entertainment AMC stock decreased by 2.72% to $13.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

