11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Manchester United MANU shares increased by 10.5% to $14.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

shares increased by 10.5% to $14.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. 36KR Holdings KRKR stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares rose 6.02% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.

shares rose 6.02% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million. AutoWeb AUTO shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. Fangdd Network Group DUO stock increased by 5.1% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

stock increased by 5.1% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. IDT IDT stock rose 4.97% to $28.93. The company's market cap stands at $749.4 million.

Losers

JOYY YY stock fell 7.9% to $39.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock fell 7.9% to $39.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Telefonica TEF shares declined by 4.33% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 billion.

shares declined by 4.33% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 billion. Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock declined by 3.28% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.

stock declined by 3.28% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million. Stran & Co STRN shares declined by 2.78% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.

shares declined by 2.78% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million. AMC Entertainment AMC stock decreased by 2.72% to $13.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.