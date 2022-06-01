12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics VTVT stock increased by 72.3% to $0.95 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares rose 27.45% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
- Endo International ENDP stock rose 18.21% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.6 million.
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN stock rose 16.36% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- Vyant Bio VYNT shares moved upwards by 15.37% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
- Orchard Therapeutics ORTX shares rose 9.81% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
Losers
- Concert Pharma CNCE stock declined by 18.2% to $5.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.9 million.
- Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares declined by 16.35% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.9 million.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock fell 13.64% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- MoonLake MLTX shares decreased by 13.46% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $247.0 million.
- Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares fell 13.05% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.9 million.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares fell 12.46% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
