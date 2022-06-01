ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • View VIEW stock increased by 15.7% to $1.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock moved upwards by 8.11% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.3 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock rose 5.26% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Ideanomics IDEX shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $313.4 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $220.2 million.

Losers

  • JanOne JAN stock declined by 10.5% to $3.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY shares fell 9.79% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.6 million.
  • Sigma Additive SASI stock declined by 6.43% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock decreased by 4.34% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
  • BEST BEST stock declined by 4.1% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock decreased by 4.01% to $14.63. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

