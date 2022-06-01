12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 15.7% to $1.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $319.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Code Chain New Continent CCNC stock moved upwards by 8.11% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $313.4 million. Bird Glb BRDS stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $220.2 million.

Losers

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock decreased by 4.01% to $14.63. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.