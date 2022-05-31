ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 5:37 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares moved upwards by 32.4% to $3.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.5 million shares come close, making up 16.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.
  • Elevation Oncology ELEV shares moved upwards by 9.29% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock increased by 8.57% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA shares increased by 8.13% to $0.4. Akebia Therapeutics's trading volume hit 892.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences EVLO shares rose 5.71% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million.

Losers

  • Concert Pharma CNCE shares decreased by 16.7% to $5.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Concert Pharma's trading volume reached 527.1K shares. This is 182.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.5 million.
  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares decreased by 9.23% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • Conmed CNMD stock decreased by 8.85% to $106.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • SCWorx WORX shares decreased by 8.07% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals IDRA shares decreased by 7.05% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock declined by 7.03% to $0.25. At the close, Stealth BioTherapeutics's trading volume reached 422.3K shares. This is 21.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers