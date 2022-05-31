12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares moved upwards by 32.4% to $3.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.5 million shares come close, making up 16.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 32.4% to $3.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 4.5 million shares come close, making up 16.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.5 million. Elevation Oncology ELEV shares moved upwards by 9.29% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.29% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million. Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock increased by 8.57% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

stock increased by 8.57% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. Akebia Therapeutics AKBA shares increased by 8.13% to $0.4. Akebia Therapeutics's trading volume hit 892.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million.

shares increased by 8.13% to $0.4. Akebia Therapeutics's trading volume hit 892.4K shares by close, accounting for 8.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million. Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million. Evelo Biosciences EVLO shares rose 5.71% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million.

Losers

Concert Pharma CNCE shares decreased by 16.7% to $5.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Concert Pharma's trading volume reached 527.1K shares. This is 182.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.5 million.

shares decreased by 16.7% to $5.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Concert Pharma's trading volume reached 527.1K shares. This is 182.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.5 million. Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares decreased by 9.23% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

shares decreased by 9.23% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. Conmed CNMD stock decreased by 8.85% to $106.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

stock decreased by 8.85% to $106.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. SCWorx WORX shares decreased by 8.07% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

shares decreased by 8.07% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals IDRA shares decreased by 7.05% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

shares decreased by 7.05% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million. Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock declined by 7.03% to $0.25. At the close, Stealth BioTherapeutics's trading volume reached 422.3K shares. This is 21.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.