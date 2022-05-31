12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

MicroStrategy MSTR stock rose 19.3% to $261.75 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 156.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

UTStarcom Holdings UTSI shares rose 17.49% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.

WiSA Technologies WISA shares rose 13.57% to $0.81. Trading volume for WiSA Technologies's stock is 81.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 67.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

Quanergy Systems QNGY shares rose 12.58% to $0.61. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 216.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock rose 12.26% to $2.38. Trading volume for Mawson Infra Gr's stock is 82.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 55.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.5 million.

PaySign PAYS shares moved upwards by 11.95% to $1.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 254.8K, which is 171.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.

Losers

ComSovereign Holding COMSP stock declined by 15.2% to $5.09 during Tuesday's regular session.

SEMrush Hldgs SEMR stock declined by 12.97% to $9.67. The current volume of 302.7K shares is 89.5% of SEMrush Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

TDCX TDCX stock fell 10.56% to $10.0. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 216.9K shares, making up 66.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Karooooo KARO shares decreased by 10.13% to $26.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $805.3 million.

NetScout Systems NTCT shares decreased by 9.7% to $34.0. The current volume of 715.3K shares is 144.1% of NetScout Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.

SoundHound AI SOUN stock decreased by 8.98% to $7.2. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 387.2K shares, making up 12.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

