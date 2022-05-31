Why MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Shares Are Surging Higher Today

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX shares are trading approximately 23% higher Tuesday morning on high volume.
MoonLake's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 158,900, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 113,400 at the time of publication.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in leveraging Nanobody technology to develop next-level medicines for immunologic diseases, including inflammatory skin and joint diseases
MLTX Price Action: MoonLake has traded between $4.25 and $15.19 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 23% at $7.84 at press time.
