Why MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Shares Are Surging Higher Today

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX shares are trading approximately 23% higher Tuesday morning on high volume.

MoonLake's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 158,900, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 113,400 at the time of publication.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in leveraging Nanobody technology to develop next-level medicines for immunologic diseases, including inflammatory skin and joint diseases

MLTX Price Action: MoonLake has traded between $4.25 and $15.19 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 23% at $7.84 at press time.