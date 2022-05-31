ñol

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 31, 2022 8:18 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • AMC Entertainment AMC shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $15.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.
  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock increased by 8.57% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • Bilibili BILI shares increased by 7.81% to $22.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.
  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.3 million.
  • DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU shares rose 6.29% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.6 million.
  • Baidu BIDU shares rose 6.24% to $147.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Nerdwallet NRDS stock decreased by 10.4% to $10.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.5 million.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares fell 9.75% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares declined by 5.49% to $6.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million.
  • Creatd CRTD stock fell 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock decreased by 4.03% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $93.3 million.
  • Insignia Systems ISIG stock declined by 3.89% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

