12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AMC Entertainment AMC shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $15.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 billion.

ZW Data Action Tech CNET stock increased by 8.57% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Bilibili BILI shares increased by 7.81% to $22.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion.

Wejo Gr WEJO shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.3 million.

DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU shares rose 6.29% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.6 million.

Baidu BIDU shares rose 6.24% to $147.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

Nerdwallet NRDS stock decreased by 10.4% to $10.15 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.5 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA shares fell 9.75% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares declined by 5.49% to $6.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million.

Creatd CRTD stock fell 4.55% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.

Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock decreased by 4.03% to $7.4. The company's market cap stands at $93.3 million.

Insignia Systems ISIG stock declined by 3.89% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.

