12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock rose 340.6% to $9.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $81.7 million.

Endo International ENDP stock increased by 12.76% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.

Atreca BCEL shares moved upwards by 10.71% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.7 million.

Eledon Pharma ELDN shares moved upwards by 10.64% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.3 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock rose 8.99% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock increased by 8.57% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

Losers

Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares decreased by 22.6% to $0.05 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

Soligenix SNGX shares fell 16.12% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON stock declined by 14.52% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $68.3 million.

TG Therapeutics TGTX shares fell 13.89% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $643.0 million.

ATI Physical Therapy ATIP shares fell 9.75% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $364.0 million.

SIGA Technologies SIGA stock fell 9.22% to $12.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $899.2 million.

