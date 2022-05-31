12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock increased by 23.5% to $0.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.

Performance Shipping PSHG stock increased by 19.87% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares rose 15.23% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.

Pineapple Energy PEGY shares moved upwards by 12.5% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares rose 7.32% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE stock increased by 6.66% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.

Losers

ARC Document Solutions ARC shares decreased by 11.0% to $2.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $119.0 million.

Golden Ocean Group GOGL shares decreased by 5.94% to $14.91. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.

Helbiz HLBZ shares declined by 5.36% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.

Sidus Space SIDU stock fell 5.07% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

H&E Equipment Servs HEES shares decreased by 4.98% to $34.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Pitney Bowes PBI shares declined by 4.94% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $768.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.