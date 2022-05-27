12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock moved upwards by 118.8% to $2.34 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Avadel Pharmaceuticals's stock is 132.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 14793.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 118.8% to $2.34 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Avadel Pharmaceuticals's stock is 132.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 14793.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.1 million. Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT shares rose 57.54% to $1.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.3 million shares, making up 3317.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.

shares rose 57.54% to $1.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.3 million shares, making up 3317.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million. SIGA Technologies SIGA stock rose 49.27% to $14.39. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.7 million shares, making up 1789.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

stock rose 49.27% to $14.39. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.7 million shares, making up 1789.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock increased by 31.06% to $2.7. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 1940.9% of Allarity Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.

stock increased by 31.06% to $2.7. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 1940.9% of Allarity Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million. Concert Pharma CNCE shares rose 26.07% to $6.33. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 2132.8% of Concert Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.9 million.

shares rose 26.07% to $6.33. The current volume of 4.4 million shares is 2132.8% of Concert Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $229.9 million. BeyondSpring BYSI stock moved upwards by 25.66% to $1.42. As of 13:30 EST, BeyondSpring's stock is trading at a volume of 335.6K, which is 106.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.

Losers

Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA stock decreased by 53.8% to $6.99 during Friday's regular session. Iovance Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 27.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1285.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock decreased by 53.8% to $6.99 during Friday's regular session. Iovance Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 27.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1285.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX stock declined by 40.97% to $18.2. As of 13:30 EST, SpringWorks Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million, which is 2153.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $899.3 million.

stock declined by 40.97% to $18.2. As of 13:30 EST, SpringWorks Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million, which is 2153.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $899.3 million. Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock decreased by 32.82% to $39.27. Mirati Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1404.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

stock decreased by 32.82% to $39.27. Mirati Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 9.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1404.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI stock fell 29.85% to $0.36. As of 13:30 EST, CASI Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 379.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.

stock fell 29.85% to $0.36. As of 13:30 EST, CASI Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 379.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million. Instil Bio TIL stock decreased by 29.64% to $5.58. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 1081.2% of Instil Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.4 million.

stock decreased by 29.64% to $5.58. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 1081.2% of Instil Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $721.4 million. I-MAB IMAB shares fell 26.63% to $8.3. Trading volume for I-MAB's stock is 2.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 185.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.