11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Modine Manufacturing MOD shares moved upwards by 29.5% to $11.27 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Modine Manufacturing's stock is 789.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 361.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

MOGU MOGU stock increased by 24.99% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

Baozun BZUN stock moved upwards by 23.82% to $9.77. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 66.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $660.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Dollar Tree DLTR stock moved upwards by 21.01% to $161.66. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 219.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Vivid Seats SEAT stock rose 18.5% to $9.35. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 223.5% of Vivid Seats's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $740.9 million.

Macy's M stock moved upwards by 18.32% to $22.73. Macy's's stock is trading at a volume of 35.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 264.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

China Liberal Education CLEU shares fell 25.5% to $1.14 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Vinco Ventures BBIG shares decreased by 14.11% to $2.42. As of 13:30 EST, Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 15.2 million, which is 65.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

ATRenew RERE shares fell 10.04% to $2.87. As of 13:30 EST, ATRenew's stock is trading at a volume of 398.3K, which is 72.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Singing Machine Co MICS stock decreased by 7.26% to $2.98. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 269.8K shares, making up 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Inspirato ISPO stock decreased by 7.08% to $5.58. As of 13:30 EST, Inspirato's stock is trading at a volume of 542.8K, which is 35.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.