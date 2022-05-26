ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 1:45 PM | 3 min read
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Modine Manufacturing MOD shares moved upwards by 29.5% to $11.27 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Modine Manufacturing's stock is 789.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 361.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $585.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MOGU MOGU stock increased by 24.99% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • Baozun BZUN stock moved upwards by 23.82% to $9.77. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 66.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $660.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Dollar Tree DLTR stock moved upwards by 21.01% to $161.66. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.7 million shares, making up 219.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Vivid Seats SEAT stock rose 18.5% to $9.35. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 223.5% of Vivid Seats's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $740.9 million.
  • Macy's M stock moved upwards by 18.32% to $22.73. Macy's's stock is trading at a volume of 35.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 264.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • China Liberal Education CLEU shares fell 25.5% to $1.14 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, China Liberal Education's stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million, which is 353.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
  • Vinco Ventures BBIG shares decreased by 14.11% to $2.42. As of 13:30 EST, Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 15.2 million, which is 65.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • ATRenew RERE shares fell 10.04% to $2.87. As of 13:30 EST, ATRenew's stock is trading at a volume of 398.3K, which is 72.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Singing Machine Co MICS stock decreased by 7.26% to $2.98. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 269.8K shares, making up 8.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Inspirato ISPO stock decreased by 7.08% to $5.58. As of 13:30 EST, Inspirato's stock is trading at a volume of 542.8K, which is 35.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $292.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers