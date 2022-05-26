9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Joby Aviation JOBY stock increased by 11.2% to $5.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Polar Power POLA shares rose 6.88% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million.
- Berkshire Grey BGRY shares moved upwards by 4.87% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $500.3 million.
- DiDi Global DIDI stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion.
- TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock moved upwards by 4.52% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- View VIEW stock declined by 4.0% to $0.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.5 million.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares decreased by 3.91% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- SQL Technologies SKYX shares decreased by 2.9% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $270.5 million.
