9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 8:10 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • Joby Aviation JOBY stock increased by 11.2% to $5.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Polar Power POLA shares rose 6.88% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
  • Energous WATT shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY shares moved upwards by 4.87% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $500.3 million.
  • DiDi Global DIDI stock moved upwards by 4.57% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP stock moved upwards by 4.52% to $8.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Losers

  • View VIEW stock declined by 4.0% to $0.97 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.5 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares decreased by 3.91% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
  • SQL Technologies SKYX shares decreased by 2.9% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $270.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

